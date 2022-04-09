Amy Schumer Reacts To Claim She Stole Oscars Joke About Leonardo DiCaprio

Amy Schumer has finally opened up about claims that one of her jokes during the 2022 Oscars monologue was stolen from Twitter during her appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Amy revealed she didn't write the joke.

The Life &Beth star said, "OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter. I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

The joke about Leonardo DiCaprio was made during the opening monologue by Amy, she said, "He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends." Soon after the live telecast, fans gathered on social media, to accuse Amy of stealing the joke from a viral tweet posted in December 2021.

The tweet read, "Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends."

Schumer on the show also revealed that she recently did a lie-detector test with Vanity Fair that proved she was not a joke thief. "They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true.'"

She added, "So, everybody just chill. It's crazy. I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal s---."

After the Oscars 2022, Amy revealed that she is taking a much-deserved break. She took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her cuddling her son, Gene David Fischer. Writing in the caption, she added, "Out of the office reply for the next month. Thanks."