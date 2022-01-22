Ana De Armas Fans Sue Universal Studios For USD 5 Million Over Yesterday Promo Featuring The Star

Two fans of the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios over false advertising. The complaints are seeking at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers.

The fans are alleging that they were duped into renting the 2019 film Yesterday because the trailer gave them the impression Ana de Armas would appear in the film. In the suit they revealed that the two each paid $3.99 to rent the movie on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had been removed from the final cut of the film.

'Yesterday' stars Himesh Patel (most recently seen in 'Don't Look Up') as Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter who becomes the only person on Earth to remember 'The Beatles' after a supernatural occurrence. The trailer of the film features Ana de Armas in a clip where the lead actor has been called on a talk show alongside the actress who played herself.

According to reports, Ana de Armas was to appear in the film as Jack's love interest, but her part was removed from the film.

Variety revealed that the lawsuit states, "Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for Yesterday, but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase."