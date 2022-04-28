Andrew Garfield Announces Break From Acting, Says He Needs To Be Ordinary For A While

Andrew Garfield made it big in 2021 with releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tick Tick Boom, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, all of which also received several nominations and awards during the awards season earlier this year. However, now the actor has expressed his wish to take a break from his hectic schedule.

While talking to Variety, Andrew said, "I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while." He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

The decision comes after Andrew recently wrapped up the filming for FX's new project titled, Under the Banner of Heaven. The show is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

Andrew said he believes it's time for him to just lay low and enjoy doing everyday things, and it may have been something he realised while shooting for the show Under The Banner of Heaven. He confessed that the material wasn't light and the cast had to take care of themselves. He said, "We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story."

Andrew added, "I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work]."

Talking about Under the Banner Of Heaven, Andrew will be seen essaying the role of a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.