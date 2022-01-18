Andrew Garfield Is Open To Fighting Tom Hardy’s Venom, Says Emma Stone Texted Him To Confirm No Way Home Cameo

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he would be interested in reprising his role as Spider-Man again for the rumours The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to face off Tom Hardy's Venom. Garfield recently shocked fans with her appearance in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland and Tobey Macguire.

In a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Garfield said he is "absolutely open" to returning as Spider-Man if the narrative is right. He said if he would return it will be for "something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience and the character." When asked if he'd like to battle Tom Hardy's Venom he said, "That's a cool idea. I think there's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done."

Talking about his appearance in No Way Home, which got a lot of buzz from the web-slinger's fans, Garfield revealed his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone was just as excited. During the conversation, he revealed, "Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about!' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' And like, I honestly... I kept it going, even with her, it's hilarious," he said, adding, And then she saw it and she was like, 'You're a jerk!'"

Since its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the biggest hit of the pandemic era, with over $1.6 billion box office collection worldwide, and over Rs 200 crore in India. For the unversed, Garfield first donned the superhero suit in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 which hit the big screens in 2014.