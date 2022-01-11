Andrew Garfield On Lying About His Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home: Was Weirdly Enjoyable

Andrew Garfield who has been basking in the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home recently opened up about lying in interviews about his MCU cameo in the interviews up to the film's releases. The actor confessed that lying about that was quite 'stressful but enjoyable'.

Before the cameo was confirmed by the makers, rumours about Andrew's return as the web-slinger had been making rounds on the internet. However, Andrew repeatedly denied the rumours. Talking about the same, he told The Wrap, "It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," he said, adding, "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable."

Andrew first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man for Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man series in 2012 and a sequel in 2014. The actor said he 'hated lying' to people about it but thought about what the fans would want. "I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right," he added.

"It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun," he said.

Apart from No Way Home, Andrew was also seen in the biopic Tick, Tick... Boom!, where he played musician Jonathan Larson. He won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his performance in the film.