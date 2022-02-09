Andrew Garfield Reacts To Spider-Man Alumni Kirsten Dunst, JK Simmons Bagging Oscar Nods: It's A Funny Thing

Andrew Garfield on Tuesday (February 8) was nominated for the Best Actor category at the 94th Academy Awards for his performance in Tick Tick Boom. The actor recently has been making headlines for his performance as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Oscars 2022 Complete Nominations List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, The Power Of The Dog, Dune & More

Apart from Andrew, several Spider-Man alumni have also been nominated this year for Academy Awards including Kristen Dunst, JK Simmons, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Andrew revealed he was in awe on finding out the nominations. He told Entertainment Weekly, "How funny it is that? I'm so happy for Kirsten. I think her performance in The Power of the Dog is second to none. And Benedict. Obviously, JK--I'm a huge fan. It's a very, very funny thing. It's a cool morning."

Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane in the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, JK Simmons, who has played journalist J Jonah Jameson in the original series as well as in No Way Home, has been nominated.

JK has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of American comedian William Frawley in Being The Ricardos. Andrew's No Way Home co-star Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for the Best Actor category for his performance in Netflix's The Power Of The Dog.

Oscars 2022: Netflix Leads With 27 Nominations For The Power Of The Dog, Don't Look Up, Lost Daughter & More

Notably, fans hoped No Way Home would get several nods at the Academy Awards after a successful theatrical outing, however, the film earned only one nomination- for Best Visual Effects. Meanwhile, Best picture nods included The Power Of The Dog, Belfast, CODA, Netflix's Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Book Adaptation Dune, Will Smith's King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.