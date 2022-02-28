Andrew Garfield Reveals He Has No Plans To Play Spider-Man Again: No Plans, That's The Truth

Andrew Garfield returned to play Spider-Man for Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, after a seven-year gap. Now that the film has become a blockbuster, fans are waiting for the actor to confirm his return for the third film in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. However, the actor has revealed in an interview that he will not be returning as the web-slinger but nobody believes him.

Notably, prior to the release of No Way Home, Andrew had denied his appearance in the awaited MCU film for two years. The actor now in an interview addressed how that has affected his credibility. He told Variety that he has no plans to return as the web slinger.

During his appearance at the SAG Awards, he was asked if he was playing Spider-Man again. The actor laughed and said, "No plans. That's the truth." When he was confronted again, Andrew confessed that he is not very trustworthy given his track record.

"Everyone's going to call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now," he added. On the other hand, the actor in previous interviews, had hinted that he may be interested in working with Tobey and Tom again.

Talking about his co-stars he had said, "The Spider brothers are in action today and they've been very, very supportive. It's very lovely."

Notably, Andrew was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards 2022 for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! However, he lost to Will Smith for King Richard. Andrew has also been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the same film.