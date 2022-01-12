Andrew Garfield Reveals He Lost A Role In Narnia For Not Being Handsome Enough

Andrew Garfield, who is currently basking in the success of Tick Tick Boom and Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed that he once lost an audition because the makers thought he wasn't handsome enough. The actor told Entertainment Tonight, that he had auditioned to play Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia. Prince Caspian's role later went on to Ben Barnes.

Talking about the audition, Andrew said, "I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it,' And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed," Andrew Garfield added.

"...Why not me? [My agent] eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.' Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job," Garfield added.

While Andrew Garfield couldn't get the role in the 2010 sequel of The Chronicles of Narnia, he then appeared in, The Social Network, as one of the co-founders of Facebook. Currently, fans have been hoping the actor returns to playing Spider-Man once again for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.