Andrew Garfield Reveals The ‘MJ Scene’ Was The One That Sold Him On Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire had returned as their respective Spider-Man in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland. In a recent interview, he opened up about what convinced him to do the movie. The actor revealed that it was the anticipated MJ scene.

In the last, The Amazing Spider-Man movie that was released in 2014, Andrew's Peter had lost his lady love Gwen Stacey who was played by Emma Stone. Meanwhile, in the MCU film, No Way Home, , Andrew saves MJ played by Zendaya from falling to her death which was similar to Gwen's scene.

Talking to Variety, Andrew called it a beautiful scene and said, "The image of my catching MJ, that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing."

Andrew Garfield further explained, "We were shooting for two weeks, Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, "Hi! Bye!" My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother's romantic relationship, potentially."

"And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn't have the same fate, there's something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen," he added.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back classic villains from earlier movies that include, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sand Man, Electro, and Lizard. The film also starred Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and many more.