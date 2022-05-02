Andrew Garfield Reveals Who He Was Texting In Viral Oscar Meme

Andrew Garfield became a meme for texting someone at the 94th Academy Awards. Cameras caught Andrew busy on his phone right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony. Many memes claimed the actor was texting other spider-men if the incident took place in their universe, however, now the actor has revealed what he was actually doing on his phone at the time.

In a recent appearance on the talk show The View, Andrew confessed that he was actually answering the many questions of his friends who wanted to know what was going on at the event after the infamous slap.

Andrew said he felt bad that Kevin Costner was introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way and he had been responding to text messages. He added, "There's no way I'm going to be on camera during this. Everyone is texting me, asking me what the vibe in the room is, and at that moment my friends took priority over Kevin. I feel really bad about that."

When asked about the incident and his own reaction, Andrew refused to comment and said that many have already spoken about it. Meanwhile, he opened up about taking a break from acting and said, "I don't know where that came from, I'm just having a holiday."

He further explained, "I just said I'm going to rest like, a holiday and I think people just make a story out of nothing. I've been working hard, and I've been loving the work I've been doing, but also I need to take a month or so. A month of a break. I'm not retiring."

Andrew's films in 2021 became big success during the awards season and at the box office. The actor was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), reprising his superhero role from The Amazing Spider-Man, followed by The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick... Boom! He recently wrapped up shooting for the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven.