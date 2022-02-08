Angelina Jolie Shares Emotional Letter From Young Afghan Woman, Says ‘Ensure They're Not Forgotten'

Angelina Jolie who has been vocal about social issues, took to her Instagram account to share a moving letter by a young Afghan woman. Jolie shared the message by blurring out the sender's identity. The post requested that everyone should not forget what's happening in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie Slams Eternals Ban, Says Anyone Threatened By Gay Roles Is 'Ignorant'

In her recent Instagram post, Jolie wrote, "A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I'm protecting her identity, but she hasn't been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power." The actress revealed that the girl was worried she might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as a woman.

Along with the letter, Jolie also shared a series of slides with names of the Women's activists in Afghanistan who have disappeared since 2021. Some of the names read, Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi, Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters. Take a look at the post,

Jolie added in the caption that people need to take notice of what is happening in Afghanistan. She said, "Young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day. Please help ensure they're not forgotten."

Back in 2021, Jolie had made her Instagram debut with a similar letter raising a voice for those in need. In the letter, another young woman had expressed her fears about the future after the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan.

Eternals Movie Review: Chloe Zhao's Film Is Not The Ideal Introduction To Marvel Superheroes

On the work front, Jolie was last seen in Marvel release Eternals. In the film directed by Chloe Zhao, she was seen as Thena, an Eternal warrior who can form any kind of weapon with the cosmic energy. It also starred Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and many others.

Jolie is yet to confirm her future projects but she is expected to return with Eternals sequel.