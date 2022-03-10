Aquaman 2, Flash Delayed to 2023; Warner Bros. Unveil New Release Date Schedule

Warner Bros. recently revealed the new release dates of its upcoming films. The release schedule had been shuffled for the third time due to the pandemic. This time a few major films in 2022 have been moved to 2023 while others have been pushed for a Christmas release, including Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Wonka and Shazam 2.

After Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman broke records at the worldwide box office, it comes as a bit of a surprise that the studio, Warner Bros. have decided to push back releases from 2022 to 2023. However, reports have revealed that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are being pushed due to COVID-induced production delays with visual effects.

Jason Momoa's sequel was set to release on December 16, 2022, but will now release on March 17, 2023. Similarly, Ezra Miller's awaited solo outing The Flash has been moved from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

The delay in the first two releases has also affected other films by the studio, most of which belong to the DCEU. Black Adam is being pushed back three months to October 21, 2022, meanwhile, DC League of Super-Pets has been moved to July 29, 2022, which was Black Adam's original release date.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution, announced that Shazam! Fury of the Gods' release has been moved up a few months. Now, the Zachary Levi-starring awaited superhero sequel will release on December 12, 2022. The film was set to release on June 2, 2023.

Jeff Goldstein in a statement said, "We're thrilled to bring Shazam! Fury of the Gods to audiences as a Christmas gift this year. Families of all ages will really enjoy it." On the other hand, non-DC releases like Timothee Chalamet's Wonka exploring chocolatier Willy Wonka's origin story has been moved from March 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

Meg 2: The Trench led by Jason Statham will now head to theatres on August 4, 2023.