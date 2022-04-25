AR Rahman On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars: He’s A Nice Person, Sometimes Such Things Happen

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony this year has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial celebrity events of this year. The former, who won an Oscar in the Best Actor category for King Richard the same night, had walked to the stage and slapped the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Will was later banned from the Oscars for a decade for the unsavoury incident.

Now, AR Rahman opened up about the Oscars Slapgate whilst promoting his film Heropanti 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Oscar-winning music composer was accompanied by Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ahmad Khan as guests on the popular show.

There, Rahman was shown a picture with Smith and was then asked about the controversial incident, to which he replied, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen.”

On the same episode, Kapil Sharma teased the musician and asked, “Aap bahut selective kaam karte hai. Aap choosy zyada hai ya mehenge zyada hai?” To this, Rahman replied, “I am both.” Kapil then went ahead and asked when will Rahman give him a chance to playback, and the musician said, “I am waiting for the right project.”

Chris Rock's Mom Slams Will Smith Over Oscars Slap: When You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me

Will Smith Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Makes His First Public Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Incident

Meanwhile, Will Smith has taken a professional hit because of his actions and if rumours are to be believed, not all is well between Will and Jada post the infamous incident. According to the grapevine, the latter is even contemplating a divorce and this might cost the actor around 350 million dollars. He is currently in India and was seen at the Mumbai airport just a few days ago, making his first public appearance after the slapgate incident.