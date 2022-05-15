AR Rahman’s Directorial Debut Le Musk To Premiere At Cannes Film Market’s XR Program

AR Rahman’s directorial debut Le Musk will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Market’s Cannes XR program. According to Variety's report, the 36-minute film of the Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer is said to be a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative.

Rahman told Variety, “Le Musk has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we’ve aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience.”

The film stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. Arnezeder opened up about working on the project and said, “Working on the VR experience Le Musk under director A.R. Rahman has been a beautiful journey where we found new artistic expression. Through Le Musk, we’ve unlocked a new, expansive frontier in storytelling where we hope to inspire and inquire through the senses. This film is an experience unlike any other.”

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Ties The Knot With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

AR Rahman On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars: He’s A Nice Person, Sometimes Such Things Happen

Le Musk follows heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, after being orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with the memory of their scent. Rahman is said to have developed the story from an original idea by his wife Saira, besides composing the score and directing from a screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix. The film, which was shot in Rome, has been produced by Rahman’s ARR Studios along with Ideal Entertainment, Thenandal Studio and Palani Andavar Holdings.