Ariana Grande's Brother Shuts Down Rumour About Pete Davidson, Says 'Kanye Loves To Stir The Pot'

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie opened up about the rumours spread by Kanye West. Recently the rapper accused Pete Davidson of sending intimate photos of himself and Ariana to her ex Mac Miller. Ye claimed that Pete and Ariana broke up because of the texts. However, Frankie has denied the claim.

While Ariana didn't comment on the rumours, Frankie told TMZ "Listen, I've never heard of that in my life, but listen, Kanye loves to stir the pot. So nothing that he says ever surprises me at all. But I wish nothing but the best to him and to his family and to Pete and to everyone involved, especially on today, which is Valentine's Day."

Frankie, who was with his fiance and actor Hale Leon at the time of the interaction also opened up about Pete Davidson. When asked about speculation that Pete is only dating Kim, 'for clout,' he said, "Honestly, Kim Kardashian is one of the hottest people on the planet. I love her with my entire heart. There are a billion reasons to date Kim Kardashian, so I think that that is silly."

Over the weekend Kanye shared a group of Instagram posts about SNL star Pete, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Calling him a "d**head" he added that Pete will never meet his children.

West later posted a text from Kim, who said Kanye is creating, "a scary environment" and, "someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault." He also promised Kim that, 'nothing physical' will happen to Pete, who he refers to as 'Skete.'

The rapper then urged his 12.9 million followers, "upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to skete I'm going to handle the situation myself." Ye also sent Kim a truck full of red roses on Valentine's day.