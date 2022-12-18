Avatar 2 Day 2 Collection: James Cameron’s Directorial Witnesses Another Big Day At BO; Earns Rs 42 Crores

Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 has been one of the most talked about movies this year. Helmed by James Cameron, the movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribis, etc and it has been the much awaited sequel of the 2009 release. Needless to say, Avatar 2 has been one of the biggest releases of the year. Interestingly, the movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics and everyone has been all praises for James Cameron's directorial skills.

After a stupendous opening at the box office, Avatar 2 is maintaining a stronghold at the ticket windows. According to a report published in Box Office India, the James Cameron directorial has been declared as a hit and scored a big number on the second day of release. After earning Rs 40 crore on the first day of release, it witnessed a growth of 5-10% on the second day. It it reported that Avatar: The Way Of Water earned around Rs 42 crores nett on the second day of release. The reports suggested that the collections would have been higher if the southern markets hold a little better than expected.

Given the growth Avatar 2 has been witnessing, it is likely to make a massive jump on the third day. The media reports suggest that the three day weekend of the film is looking Rs 125-130 crore nett at the moment but can exceed expectations depending upon the footfalls. Meanwhile, netizens have been going gaga about the James Cameron's directorial. Talking about it, a Twitter user wrote, "What a Great Cinematic Experience. #JamesCameron has created the different universe and this movie is visually stunning and all the water scenes are remarkably shoot, this is next level experience". The another user tweeted, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater IT'S THE BEST 3D MOVIE OF ALL TIME! Visionary #JamesCameron magic has worked again. Everything AMAZING. Mainly Visuals, Storyline, Screenplay, Dialogues r EXTRAORDINARY. Emotional Connect is worked for me & it will work for everyone".