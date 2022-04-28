Avatar 2 Footage Released At CinemaCon 2022, James Cameron Unveils Film's Name- Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron unveiled the first footage of the awaited Avatar 2, at the CinemaCon 2022 on April 27, 2022. The filmmaker also revealed the film's official title as Avatar: The Way of Water. As per Twitter and some reports, viewers were provided with 3D glasses before the footage was rolled. While no glimpses have been revealed by the fans on social media, many expressed their excitement for the film.

According to a Deadline report, the footage featured different regions of Pandora. The clip featured the extrasolar moon of planet Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was also part of the Avatar in 2009. While it didn't give a glimpse at the cast, Na'vi people (of Pandora) were seen interacting with aquatic mammals like whales.

Cameron also interacted with the audience and said, "With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we're pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects."

The cast of the original film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver will be returning for all three sequels. Some of the new cast members joining the franchise are actors Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel.

Avatar 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022. The film was set to clash at the box office with DC release Shazam! Fury of the Gods, however soon after Avatar 2's footage was unveiled, the sequel's release date was moved. Fury of the Gods director David F Sandberg also joked on Twitter and said, "You're welcome Cameron!" Shazam! Fury Of the Gods will now release on December 21, 2022.