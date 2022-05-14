Avatar 2: Who Is The Human Child In Pandora With Jake Sully's Family?

Earlier this month, Disney released the first teaser trailer for Avatar: Way of the Water featuring the ocean and aquatic world of Pandora. Among the new Na'vi tribe and Jake Sully's family, fans were quick to notice a human kid running around in the jungles and fighting alongside Jake Sully's family.

Back in 2019, the official Twitter account of Avatar films had introduced him as Javier "Spider" Socorro played by Jack Champion. The tweet celebrated the actor's last filming day on the film's set. The makers at the time also revealed that, Spider was actually born on Hell's Gate (the human base on Pandora in the first film), but was rescued and adopted by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

According to reports, the film's plot will explore how the family came to adopt the child and the bit of friction the decision led to among the family. Meanwhile, producer Jon Landau back in December 2021, opened up about Spider's appearance in the film. He told Empire, "Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father. So you have all these dynamics playing out."

Congratulations to @JackTheChamp on completing his last live action shot on Avatar 2! What a difference a few years makes.



ICYMI: Jack will play Spider, a human teenager who was born at Hell’s Gate, but prefers to spend his time in the Pandoran rainforest. pic.twitter.com/h9uxsbN9UW — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 19, 2020

Avatar 2 takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film. The sequel will reportedly follow the Sully family and the lengths they go to keep each other safe. The trailer ends with Sully echoing similar emotions as he says, "I know one thing: wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

"Jake comes from the human world, Neytiri from the Na'vi world. So, they're like a modern mixed-race couple, raising kids who perhaps feel they don't belong to one world or another," Landau added. Notably, Jake and Neytiri have three kids, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), who treat Spider as their brother.

James Cameron's directorial venture Avatar: Way of the Water is all set to release on December 17, 2022. Apart from Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.