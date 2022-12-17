Avatar 2 Box Office Day 1: James Cameron's Film Takes Huge Opening In India; Earns Rs 43 Crore Nett

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron's much-hyped film Avatar: The Way Of Water was finally released worldwide in theatres yesterday (December 16) amid huge buzz and expectations.

Produced by Cameron along with Jon Landau, it is the sequel to the director's 2009 release Avatar. Ever since its historic success, fans were eagerly waiting to watch it on the silver screen and their 13-year-long wait has finally ended now.

The second installment revolves around the world of Pandora where Jake Sully and his family resides. Ever since its release on Friday, Cameron's directorial has been getting a favourable response from critics as well as moviegoers.

As expected, Avatar 2 took a bumper opening in India with moviegoers praising the magnificent sequences and visual effects. Yes, you read that right!

As per early estimates, the sci-fi action drama took the second-best opening ever in India for a Hollywood film and collected around a whopping Rs 43 crore nett.

