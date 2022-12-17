Avatar 2 Box Office Day 1: James Cameron's Film Takes Huge Opening In India; Earns Rs 43 Crore Nett

Veteran
filmmaker
James
Cameron's
much-hyped
film
Avatar:
The
Way
Of
Water
was
finally
released
worldwide
in
theatres
yesterday
(December
16)
amid
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
Produced
by
Cameron
along
with
Jon
Landau,
it
is
the
sequel
to
the
director's
2009
release
Avatar.
Ever
since
its
historic
success,
fans
were
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
it
on
the
silver
screen
and
their
13-year-long
wait
has
finally
ended
now.
The
second
installment
revolves
around
the
world
of
Pandora
where
Jake
Sully
and
his
family
resides.
Ever
since
its
release
on
Friday,
Cameron's
directorial
has
been
getting
a
favourable
response
from
critics
as
well
as
moviegoers.
As
expected,
Avatar
2
took
a
bumper
opening
in
India
with
moviegoers
praising
the
magnificent
sequences
and
visual
effects.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
per
early
estimates,
the
sci-fi
action
drama
took
the
second-best
opening
ever
in
India
for
a
Hollywood
film
and
collected
around
a
whopping
Rs
43
crore
nett.