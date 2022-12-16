Avatar 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Sam Worthington Beats Vin Diesel; Here's How Much Money Their Co-Stars Got
After a long wait of 13 years, veteran filmmaker James Cameron has finally returned to theatres with his latest release Avatar: The Way Of Water.
All thanks to the historic success of Avatar in 2009, everyone was desperately waiting for the release of Avatar 2 and the day has finally arrived. The sci-fi action drama has finally released today (December 16) and is all set to take a bumper opening.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is one of the costliest films ever made in the history of cinema with a budget of around a whopping $250 million. However, did you know how much money Sam Worthington aka Jack Sully, and other cast members charged for Avatar 2? Let's take a look at the list here.
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington, who plays the role of the protagonist Jake Sully in Avatar 2, reportedly took home a whopping US $10 million (Rs 81 crore) for his role. That's not all, he is likely to get a 5% share of the profits as well.
Vin Diesel
The Fast & Furious star is rumoured to be playing a secret role in Avatar 2. According to reports, even he charged US $10 million for his part. However, Sam is still earning much more than Vin Diesel thanks to the profit part.
Zoe Saldana
The actress plays Neytiri, the love interest of Jake Sully, in Avatar 2. For her pivotal part, Zoe Saldana asked for US $8 million (Rs. 64 crore).
Kate Winslet
The Titanic star, Kate Winslet essays the role of Ronal, Tonowari's wife and a free diver of the Metkayina in the sequel to Avatar. Reportedly, she charged US $6 million (Rs. 49 crores) for her character.
Sigourney Weaver
In Avatar 2, Sigourney Weaver will play the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter, Kiri. For acting in the film, she took home (Rs 27 crore).
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang plays the character of Colonel Miles Quaritch who is the leader of RDA's security forces in Avatar 2. The actor charged US $ 2 million (Rs 16 crore) for his role.