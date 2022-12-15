Avatar 2 Early Reviews: James Cameron’s 'Most Visually Stunning Film' Gets Amazing Response

After the historic success of Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron is all set to entertain moviegoers with his much-hyped film Avatar: The Way Of Water. 13 years after the success of the first installment, Avatar 2 is finally hitting the theatres in India tomorrow (December 16).

As shown in the trailer, the second part will revolve around the world of Pandora where the Sully family resides. As expected, the trailer had many magnificent sequences and visual effects.

Ever since the trailer release, fans across the world have been excitedly waiting for the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The advance bookings for the film are unbelievable and it is all set to take an insane opening tomorrow.

A day before its release, several reviews have been doing the rounds on the internet, including that of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. As per the early response, reviewers look impressed with the film. Let's take a look at some of the reviews here.