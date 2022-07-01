Avatar The Way of Water: Kate Winslet's Look As Ronal, A Na'vi Warrior Revealed

Kate Winslet's pictures from the sets of Avatar: The Way Of Water have gone viral several times on social media. Now the makers have released the first look at her character Ronal who is a Na'vi warrior. Kate in the photo can be seen ready for war on the water.

The first look at Kate's character Ronal was exclusively revealed on the cover of the Empire magazine's special Avatar edition. The photo shows Ronal with a fierce look, shaped canine teeth and big eyes as she possibly screams a warcry. From a different Na'vi tribe, Ronal has markings on her forehead and slightly bent earlobes unlike that of Neytiri played by Zoe Saldana.

The film marks Kate's reunion with director James Cameron after 26 years. The two last worked together on Titanic. The film will see Kate play a leader of the Metkayina tribe, reported Empire Online. The report also said that she will lead the tribe in the war alongside Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, who dwell in the shallows of Pandora's vast oceans. Both characters will be seen playing a major role in the upcoming film.

Talking about her character, Kate told the magazine, "She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home."

Earlier reports revealed that Kate made a record by remaining underwater for "seven minutes and 14 seconds" while filming. Talking about the same she added, "the most amazing thing for me as a middle-aged woman was to learn something not just new, but superhuman."

Avatar The Way of Water also stars Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver. The film will release on December 1, 2022.