Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun Get Engaged; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Ring

Avril Lavigne, the popular singer is now engaged to Mod Sun. The couple got engaged in Paris on March 27, this year. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun later took to their official social media handles and announced the exciting news with special posts. The couple also shared their engagement pictures, to the much-excitement of their fans and followers.

"The day we met I knew you were the one.

Together forever til our days are done.

I had a dream where I proposed in paris.

I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

You're too beautiful for my words to describe.

I grabbed your hand + took one last breath...

I said "will you marry me?" + she said "yes".

I love you Avril ❤️," wrote Mod Sun, who shared the engagement pictures on his official pages.

Check out the post here:

"Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022." wrote Avril Lavigne on her post. To the unversed, the couple started dating in February 2021, after they collaborated on a song.

Interestingly, Avril Lavigne's engagement ring has now garnered the attention of netizens and is the new talk in the town. The heart-shaped stone is custom-designed by XIV Carats in Beverly Hills. In an exclusive interview with People, the singer revealed that the band is engraved with "Hi Icon", the first word Mod Sun said to the singer. It also has "Mod+Avril" on the inside.