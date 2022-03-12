BAFTA Awards 2022 To Steam Exclusively On SonyLIV; Rebel Wilson To Host The Award Ceremony

It's that time of the year again! It's time for the BAFTA Awards Night! One of the most prestigious awards, the BAFTA Awards will celebrate and honour the best films released over the last year. SonyLIV will be exclusively streaming the prestigious awards night on Sunday, 13th March, 11 PM onwards directly from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

BAFTA 2022 will be hosted by Australian comedy actress Rebel Wilson, who is best known for starring in the hit 2011 comedy Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

Opening the night will be the legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey with a performance celebrating 60 years of Britain's most successful film franchise - Bond. Taking the excitement, a notch higher, British actress Emilia Jones, will perform live by singing Joni Mitchell's ballad Both Sides Now. The night will also witness exclusive features consisting of behind-the-scenes footage from up-and-coming films, an in-depth look at each of the rising stars, and exclusive footage and interviews from the red carpet and green room. The ceremony will see twenty-five BAFTA winners being announced.

The awards night will witness presenters like Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jnr, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Catch the BAFTA Awards on 13th March only on SonyLIV.