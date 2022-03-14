BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Dune Leads With 5 Wins, The Power Of The Dog Bags Best Film
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in-person ceremony took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (March 13, 2022). The event hosted by Rebel Wilson saw similar winners to the rest of the awards season including Netflix's The Power of the Dog which was named Best Film at the EE British Academy Film Awards.
The film also won Best Director for Jane Campion adding another win to the long list, before the season ends with Oscars 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros' Dune dominated in the crafts categories with five trophies: Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score. West Side Story scored two wins for Casting and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose while CODA won for Kotsur and Siân Heder's Adapted Screenplay.
On the other hand, Belfast won the Outstanding British Film Award followed by Don't Look Up winning the Original Screenplay prize for Paul Thomas Anderson.
Here is a complete list of winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022;
Best Film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Outstanding British Film
After
Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast - WINNER
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After
Love
-
Aleem
Khan
Boiling Point - James Cummings
The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel - WINNER
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon
Passing - Rebecca Hall
Film Not in the English Language
Drive
My
Car
-
WINNER
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming
Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER
Animated Film
Encanto
-
WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Director
After
Love
-
Aleem
Khan
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening - Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion - WINNER
Titane - Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being
the
Ricardos
-
Aaron
Sorkin
Belfast"- Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam Mckay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
-
Siân
Heder
-
WINNER
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady
Gaga
-
House
of
Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - CODA
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan - After Love - WINNER
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel
Akhtar
-
Ali
&
Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER
Supporting Actress
Caitríona
Balfe
-
Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike
Faist
-
West
Side
Story
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being
the
Ricardos
-
Daniel
Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling
Point
-
Carolyn
Mcleod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story - Cindy Tolan - WINNER
Cinematography
Dune
-
Greig
Fraser
-
WINNER
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast
-
Úna
Ní
Dhonghaíle
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - WINNER
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano
-
Sarah
Greenwood,
Katie
Spencer
Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
Cruella
-
Jenny
Beavan
-
WINNER
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
Cruella
-
Nadia
Stacey,
Naomi
Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - WINNER
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Dune
-
Mac
Ruth,
Mark
Mangini,
Doug
Hemphill,
Theo
Green,
Ron
Bartlett
-
WINNER
Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune
-
Brian
Connor,
Paul
Lambert,
Tristan
Myles,
Gerd
Nefzer
-
WINNER
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
Affairs
of
the
Art
-
Joanna
Quinn,
Les
Mills
Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera - WINNER
Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
The
Black
Cop
-
Cherish
Oteka
-
WINNER
Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana
DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch - WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee