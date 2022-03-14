    For Quick Alerts
      BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Dune Leads With 5 Wins, The Power Of The Dog Bags Best Film

      The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in-person ceremony took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (March 13, 2022). The event hosted by Rebel Wilson saw similar winners to the rest of the awards season including Netflix's The Power of the Dog which was named Best Film at the EE British Academy Film Awards.

      The film also won Best Director for Jane Campion adding another win to the long list, before the season ends with Oscars 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros' Dune dominated in the crafts categories with five trophies: Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score. West Side Story scored two wins for Casting and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose while CODA won for Kotsur and Siân Heder's Adapted Screenplay.

      On the other hand, Belfast won the Outstanding British Film Award followed by Don't Look Up winning the Original Screenplay prize for Paul Thomas Anderson.

      Here is a complete list of winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022;

      Best Film

      Belfast
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      Licorice Pizza
      The Power of the Dog - WINNER

      Outstanding British Film

      After Love
      Ali & Ava
      Belfast - WINNER
      Boiling Point
      Cyrano
      Everybody's Talking About Jamie
      House of Gucci
      Last Night in Soho
      No Time to Die
      Passing

      Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

      After Love - Aleem Khan
      Boiling Point - James Cummings
      The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel - WINNER
      Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon
      Passing - Rebecca Hall

      Film Not in the English Language

      Drive My Car - WINNER
      The Hand of God
      Parallel Mothers
      Petite Maman
      The Worst Person in the World

      Documentary

      Becoming Cousteau
      Cow
      Flee
      The Rescue
      Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

      Animated Film

      Encanto - WINNER
      Flee
      Luca
      The Mitchells Vs the Machines

      Director

      After Love - Aleem Khan
      Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
      Happening - Audrey Diwan
      Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
      The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion - WINNER
      Titane - Julia Ducournau

      Original Screenplay

      Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
      Belfast"- Kenneth Branagh
      Don't Look Up - Adam Mckay
      King Richard - Zach Baylin
      Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER

      Adapted Screenplay

      CODA - Siân Heder - WINNER
      Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
      Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
      The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
      The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

      Leading Actress

      Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
      Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
      Emilia Jones - CODA
      Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
      Joanna Scanlan - After Love - WINNER
      Tessa Thompson - Passing

      Leading Actor

      Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
      Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
      Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
      Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
      Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
      Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER

      Supporting Actress

      Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
      Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
      Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER
      Ann Dowd - Mass
      Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
      Ruth Negga - Passing

      Supporting Actor

      Mike Faist - West Side Story
      Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
      Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER
      Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
      Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
      Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

      Original Score

      Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
      Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
      Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER
      The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
      The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

      Casting

      Boiling Point - Carolyn Mcleod
      Dune - Francine Maisler
      The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
      King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
      West Side Story - Cindy Tolan - WINNER

      Cinematography

      Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER
      Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
      No Time to Die - Linus Sandgren
      The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
      The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

      Editing

      Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
      Dune - Joe Walker
      Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
      No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - WINNER
      Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L. Pearson

      Production Design

      Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
      Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER
      The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
      Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
      West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

      Costume Design

      Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER
      Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
      Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
      The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
      Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

      Make Up & Hair

      Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
      Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
      Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
      The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - WINNER
      House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

      Sound

      Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett - WINNER
      Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
      No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
      A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
      West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

      Special Visual Effects

      Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer - WINNER
      Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
      Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
      The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
      No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

      British Short Animation

      Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
      Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera - WINNER
      Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

      British Short Film

      The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka - WINNER
      Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
      The Palace - Jo Prichard
      Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
      Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

      EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

      Ariana DeBose
      Harris Dickinson
      Lashana Lynch - WINNER
      Millicent Simmonds
      Kodi Smit-McPhee

      Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:18 [IST]
