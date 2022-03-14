BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Dune Leads With 5 Wins, The Power Of The Dog Bags Best Film

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 in-person ceremony took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (March 13, 2022). The event hosted by Rebel Wilson saw similar winners to the rest of the awards season including Netflix's The Power of the Dog which was named Best Film at the EE British Academy Film Awards.

The film also won Best Director for Jane Campion adding another win to the long list, before the season ends with Oscars 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros' Dune dominated in the crafts categories with five trophies: Production Design, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score. West Side Story scored two wins for Casting and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose while CODA won for Kotsur and Siân Heder's Adapted Screenplay.

On the other hand, Belfast won the Outstanding British Film Award followed by Don't Look Up winning the Original Screenplay prize for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Here is a complete list of winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022;

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast - WINNER

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love - Aleem Khan

Boiling Point - James Cummings

The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel - WINNER

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon

Passing - Rebecca Hall

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car - WINNER

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

Animated Film

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Director

After Love - Aleem Khan

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening - Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion - WINNER

Titane - Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast"- Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam Mckay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

CODA - Siân Heder - WINNER

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan - After Love - WINNER

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA - WINNER

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point - Carolyn Mcleod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story - Cindy Tolan - WINNER

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - WINNER

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - WINNER

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett - WINNER

Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer - WINNER

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera - WINNER

Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka - WINNER

Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch - WINNER

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee