Benedict Cumberbatch Chooses Between Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan To Join MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch who is gearing up for the release of Doctor Strange in Multiverse Of Madness, is busy promoting the upcoming film. Recently in an interview, the actor was asked which Indian actor would he want to star in an MCU film and he chose SRK.

While MCU has plenty of superheroes, Bollywood has also seen superheroes on the big screen with films like Ra.One and Krrish. Benedict while talking to PTI, was asked to name an actor he thinks should be a part of MCU. When Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were suggested, he replied, "Khan is great."

The Doctor Strange star also opened up about his visit to India and revealed that at the time he had travelled to Darjeeling to teach English. He revealed he had been at a Tibetan monastery for six months teaching kids.

He said, "I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I'd love to have an excuse to come back and if that's to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2. The film recently had its world premiere on May 2 and the early reviews of the film revealed that it had impressed most critics.

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and others is set to be the first MCU horror release. The film follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the MCU series Loki. After the multiverse has been broken, Doctor Strange begins to try to save their own universe while travelling through the multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 directed by Sam Raimi is all set to release on May 6, 2022.