Billie Eilish Questions The Lack Of Focus On Abortion Law Ruling Compared To Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Billie Eilish has questioned the lack of media coverage for the abortion law row in the US. The singer among many others took to her social media handles on Saturday (June 25) to express her anger against the Supreme Court's ruling, which will lead many states to ban abortion rights.

Billie expressed disappointment in her post saying the internet gave more importance to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial instead of the court's ruling. In an interview with NME, Billie said, "I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I'd go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial."

She added, "Who f***ing gives a f***? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities' divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes."

Earlier this week, the singer sung her new song 'TV' at a concert with lyrics talking about the abortion law. The lyrics included, "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

On the other hand, Halle Berry also raised a similar concern by saying 'Guns have more rights than woman'. She wrote, "I'm outraged! What the supreme court has done is Bu*****t. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can't just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it."

For the unversed, the Supreme Court on Friday (June 24) stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, after nearly 50 years under Roe vs Wade. The ruling essentially gives the states the power to make their own rules and decide if they wish to ban abortion. According to reports, abortion bans are expected in roughly half the states across the US.