Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson's Anti-Hero Kneels Before Noone, Becomes A Hero That Kills People

Dwayne Johnson unveiled the full-length trailer for Black Adam, finally giving a glimpse at the start and the plot of the film. The two-minute-long clip does not only give a look at Dwayne's anti-hero but also many other DC heroes who will be making an appearance in the film.

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Reunion Fails To Keep Up With Its Craze, Dinosaurs Save The Day

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Dwayne wrote, "As promised, our world premiere @blackadammovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam. Rage."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will also star some lesser-known DC superheroes including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Notably, these heroes are members of Justice Society of America, who will be seen fighting Black Adam or besides him.

The Batman Sequel Announced, Black Adam & More DCEU Film Previews Unveiled At CinemaCon 2022

The trailer hints that Black Adam is given a chance to fight for the planet alongside others, however, Adam said that he doesn't kneel to others.

Producer Hiram Garcia, talked about the trailer during the launch and said, "There are a couple of things we wanted to convey [with that trailer]. One, that the movie's fun. The movie's big. Two, I think that when you see Black Adam, you realize that we're honouring the comic book version of Black Adam. He doesn't pull his punches. He can be judge, jury, and executioner. And his approach to how he does things is very much opposite of what typical heroes would do."

Black Adam led by Dwayne has been in the making since Shazam's release in 2017. According to reports, The Rock was cast as Adam the DC villain in 2007, but it was after Shazam's release the film was green lit as a DC spinoff. Black Adam is reportedly set to star in the Shazam sequel as the leading villain.

Black Adam is scheduled to release on October 21, 2022.