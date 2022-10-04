Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: A New Hero Defends The Kingdom Against Powerful Villain Namor
The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally been released. The trailer and the background score will surely give you goosebumps and get you excited for the movie. The trailer introduces a new all-powerful villain, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. He is the king of Atlantis. M'Baku (Winston Duke) can be seen telling his troops that Namor is called "K'uk'ulkan", or "the Feathered Serpent God". The trailer then shows glimpses of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a.k.a. Ironheart.
The
opening
scenes
of
the
trailer
seem
to
show
Wakanda
observing
T'Challa's
funeral,
along
with
a
painting
of
young
Namor
on
the
wall.
Meanwhile,
a
voice
over
in
the
background
says,
"Only
the
most
broken
people
can
be
great
leaders." The
shot
then
shifts
to
intense
action
as
Namor
takes
over
the
throne
and
declares
war
on
the
surface
world.
We
also
see
glimpses
of
Talocan
warriors
in
the
trailer
waging
an
open
war.
The best is reserved for the end, as we see a new Black Panther. Several reports suggest that it is Shuri (Letitia Wright), T'Challa's sister, who will be taking charge after her brother. MCU's Kevin Fiege had earlier said that they would not recast the character of T'Challa out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after battling colon cancer. Hence, the sequel pays tribute to the legacy of T'Challa.
Ryan Coogler returns as the director of the sequel, which is the last film in the MCU's Phase Four. It also features Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, and Michaela Coel.
Black Panther 2 arrives in theatres on November 11. Watch the trailer here