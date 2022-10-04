Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: A New Hero Defends The Kingdom Against Powerful Villain Namor

The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally been released. The trailer and the background score will surely give you goosebumps and get you excited for the movie. The trailer introduces a new all-powerful villain, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. He is the king of Atlantis. M'Baku (Winston Duke) can be seen telling his troops that Namor is called "K'uk'ulkan", or "the Feathered Serpent God". The trailer then shows glimpses of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a.k.a. Ironheart.

The opening scenes of the trailer seem to show Wakanda observing T'Challa's funeral, along with a painting of young Namor on the wall. Meanwhile, a voice over in the background says, "Only the most broken people can be great leaders." The shot then shifts to intense action as Namor takes over the throne and declares war on the surface world. We also see glimpses of Talocan warriors in the trailer waging an open war.



The best is reserved for the end, as we see a new Black Panther. Several reports suggest that it is Shuri (Letitia Wright), T'Challa's sister, who will be taking charge after her brother. MCU's Kevin Fiege had earlier said that they would not recast the character of T'Challa out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after battling colon cancer. Hence, the sequel pays tribute to the legacy of T'Challa.

Ryan Coogler returns as the director of the sequel, which is the last film in the MCU's Phase Four. It also features Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, and Michaela Coel.

Black Panther 2 arrives in theatres on November 11. Watch the trailer here