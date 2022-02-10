Bob Saget Passed Away After Accidental Blow To The Head, Reveals Family

Full House actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022. The actor was found dead in a hotel room in Florida, where he had been performing for his cross country tour. The comedian had also given a live performance a night before in the same area.

At the time of his passing, the authorities had not revealed the cause of his death as the investigation was underway. However, earlier this week on Wednesday, the late actor's family revealed that he died after an accidental blow to the head.

The statement released by the family said, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Last month, authorities had revealed that there were no signs of foul play in the hotel room. According to reports, a hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out and found him unresponsive. Saget was pronounced dead after paramedics came to the room.

In the statement, the family also said that they have been overwhelmed with "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" and were comforted by it. It added, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage. The comedian was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America's Funniest Home Videos.