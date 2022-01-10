Bob Saget Passes Away At 65, Full House Co-Star John Stamos Says 'I Am Broken'

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who won hearts with his appearances on the sitcom Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s has passed away. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, Florida, the actor was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday.

The news was shared by the police department in a tweet that revealed that Robert Saget was pronounced dead at the scene and no signs of foul play were found. The tweet read, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Soon after the news made it to the internet, the late actor's co-stars and fellow artists took to social media to share their tribute. Full House actor John Stamos, wrote on Twitter, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and revealed that they often "stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh" even days before his passing. Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget "the kindest, sweetest soul," on Twitter added he and Saget were planning a duet together.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Watch @bobsaget’s impromptu The Aristocrats story on YouTube. It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 10, 2022

I don’t understand this. We just spoke. We were gonna do a duet together. I’m so heartbroken. https://t.co/ggwFe5COie — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget aka Robert Saget was married to Sherri Kramer before parting ways in 1997. The two have three daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer. Back in 2018, he tied the knot for the second time to Kelly Rizzo.