Brad Pitt Hints At Retirement After Opening Up On Depression; ‘I Consider Myself On My Last Leg'

Brad Pitt in his recent interview opened up about depression and possibly retiring from his acting career. In recent months, Brad Pitt is the third A-list Hollywood actor talking about retiring or taking a long work hiatus after Jim Carry and Sandra Bullock. Brad Pitt told GQ he is going through the "last semester or trimester" of his career.

Brad in the candid interaction also opened up about six years of his life since divorcing Angelina Jolie and what it has been like. He revealed he has been dealing with depression for years calling it "low grade depression."

He said, "I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it's not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self-the beauty and the ugly-that I've been able to catch those moments of joy."

The Bullet Train star said that he always felt alone while growing up and it was fairly recently that he "had a greater embrace of my friends and family." He added that while music fills him with a lot of joy, he thinks "all our hearts are broken."

Pitt also talked about his career and that he is at the end of term. He told GQ, "I consider myself on my last leg... this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Notably, the 58-year-old actor started his journey in Hollywood in the late 1980s and found fame with 1991 film titled Thelma & Louise. He most recently was seen in a cameo appearance in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-led The Lost City.

Brad Pitt is currently waiting for the release of Sony's action movie Bullet Train, set to hit the big screens on August 5, 2022.