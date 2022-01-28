Brad Pitt & Lykke Li Are Not Dating; Actor Reportedly Has Not Met The Singer 'In Years'

After Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt recently sparked romance rumours with Swedish singer Lykke Li. Reports claimed that the two have been dating for some time, however, Page Six's source has refuted the claim. An insider told the portal, there's nothing going on between the two.

Brad Pitt and Lykke Li sparked relationship rumours after a report of an anonymous tip revealed that the actor was seen hanging out with Li at a famous Hollywood eatery joint. Now as per a Page Six source disclosed that, "He [Brad] hasn't seen her in two years. He met her a couple of years ago. [There's] nothing negative. They are just not dating."

Meanwhile, another report revealed that the two are just friends. People Magazine revealed that Brad and Lykke are part of "a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with." This group also reporteldy includes Alia Shawkat who was previously linked to Brad Pitt in June 2020.

Jennifer Aniston Says There Is No 'Oddness' With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt, Adds 'We Are Buddies'

Alia at the time had slammed the media attention she received because of the rumour. She had told Vulture, "We're not dating. We're just friends. All my friends were like 'What's going on?' and sending me photos."

Earlier this year she opened up about the link-up rumours and added, "They (media/people) don't know who the fuck I am. There's something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person - he's a great fucking guy. But of course the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That's what gets me. And it's ironic and gross and stupid."

Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt For Working With Harvey Weinstein

In the meantime, Pitt has been making headlines for his messy divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The duo who share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne - were declared legally single in 2019.