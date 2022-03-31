Bruce Willis Retires From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis; Family Releases Official Statement

Bruce Willis, the popular actor has decided to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The shocking announcement was made by Bruce Willis's family on March 30, Wednesday. The family members of the actor took to their official Instagram handles and confirmed that he is quitting films owing to his health condition, with an official statement.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the official statement released by Bruce Willis's family members, including his wife Emma Hemming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn," Brice Willis's family concluded the statement.

Check out Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer Willis's post here:

Bruce Willis has been a part of over 100 films in his acting career, which spanned over four decades. He made his acting debut with an uncredited role in The First Deadly Sin. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the role of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. He was also seen in several popular films including The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, The Last Boy Scout, Pulp Fiction, and many others. Bruce Willis was last seen in A Day To Die, which was released in March 2022.