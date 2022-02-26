César Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Lost Illusions, Annette & Cate Blanchett Take Home Big Honours
The French 2022 Cesar Awards took place Friday (February 26, 2022). The 47th Cesar Awards ceremony held at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris was hosted by French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson.
Some of the biggest winners of the night included Xavier Giannoli's sprawling period piece Lost Illusions, which took home the Best Film trophy. Lost Illusions was the front-runner this year with 15 nominations. It picked up 7 awards, including the best male newcomer nod for star Benjamin Voisin, best-adapted screenplay, a best-supporting actor award for Vincent Lacoste, best cinematography for Christophe Beaucarne, best costume design for Pierre-Jean Laroque, as well as best set design for Riton Dupire-Clement.
Meanwhile, the Cesar for best first film went to Vincent Mael Cardona's debut Magnetic Beats. Anamaria Vartolomei took home the trophy for best female newcomer in Happening, followed by Cate Blanchett receiving this year's honorary Cesar Award for lifetime achievement. She accepted the prize from French acting legend Isabelle Huppert.
Here is the complete winners list of 2022 Cesar Awards,
BEST
FILM
Lost Illusions
BEST
DIRECTOR
Leos Carax, Annette
BEST
ACTRESS
Valérie Lemercier, Aline
BEST
ACTOR
Benoit Magimel, De Son Vivant
BEST
ANIMATED
FEATURE
Le Sommet Des Dieux, dir: Patrick Imbert
BEST
ANIMATED
SHORT
Folie Douce, Folie Dure, dir: Marine Laclotte
BEST
ORIGINAL
SCORE
Ron Male, Russell Mael - Annette
BEST
SOUND
Erwan Kerzanet, Katia Boutin, Maxence Dussère, Paul Heymans, Thomas Gauder - Annette
BEST
ADAPTED
SCREENPLAY
Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi - Lost Illusions
BEST
ORIGINAL
SCREENPLAY
Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro - Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle
BEST
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Christophe Beaucarne, Lost Illusions
BEST
EDITING
Nelly Quettier, Annette
BEST
FOREIGN
FILM
The Father, dir: Florian Zeller
BEST
DOCUMENTARY
FEATURE
La Panthère Des Neiges, dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier
BEST
DOCUMENTARY
SHORT
Maalbeek, dir: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis
BEST
SUPPORTING
ACTOR
Vincent Lacoste, Lost Illusions
BEST
SUPPORTING
ACTRESS
Aissatou Dialla Sagna, La Fracture
BEST
DEBUT
FEATURE
Les Magnétiques, dir: Vincent Maël Cardona
BEST
SET
DESIGN
Riton Dupire-Clémént, Lost Illusions
BEST
COSTUME
DESIGN
Pierre-Jean Laroque, Lost Illusions
BEST
SHORT
FILM
Les Mauvais Garçons, dir: Elie Girard
BEST
VISUAL
EFFECTS
Guillaume Pondard, Annette
BEST
MALE
NEWCOMER
Benjamin Voisin, Lost Illusions
BEST
FEMALE
NEWCOMER
Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening