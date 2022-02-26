César Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Lost Illusions, Annette & Cate Blanchett Take Home Big Honours

The French 2022 Cesar Awards took place Friday (February 26, 2022). The 47th Cesar Awards ceremony held at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris was hosted by French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson.

Some of the biggest winners of the night included Xavier Giannoli's sprawling period piece Lost Illusions, which took home the Best Film trophy. Lost Illusions was the front-runner this year with 15 nominations. It picked up 7 awards, including the best male newcomer nod for star Benjamin Voisin, best-adapted screenplay, a best-supporting actor award for Vincent Lacoste, best cinematography for Christophe Beaucarne, best costume design for Pierre-Jean Laroque, as well as best set design for Riton Dupire-Clement.

Meanwhile, the Cesar for best first film went to Vincent Mael Cardona's debut Magnetic Beats. Anamaria Vartolomei took home the trophy for best female newcomer in Happening, followed by Cate Blanchett receiving this year's honorary Cesar Award for lifetime achievement. She accepted the prize from French acting legend Isabelle Huppert.

Here is the complete winners list of 2022 Cesar Awards,

BEST FILM

Lost Illusions

BEST DIRECTOR

Leos Carax, Annette

BEST ACTRESS

Valérie Lemercier, Aline

BEST ACTOR

Benoit Magimel, De Son Vivant

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Le Sommet Des Dieux, dir: Patrick Imbert

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Folie Douce, Folie Dure, dir: Marine Laclotte

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ron Male, Russell Mael - Annette

BEST SOUND

Erwan Kerzanet, Katia Boutin, Maxence Dussère, Paul Heymans, Thomas Gauder - Annette

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi - Lost Illusions

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro - Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christophe Beaucarne, Lost Illusions

BEST EDITING

Nelly Quettier, Annette

BEST FOREIGN FILM

The Father, dir: Florian Zeller

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

La Panthère Des Neiges, dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Maalbeek, dir: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Vincent Lacoste, Lost Illusions

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aissatou Dialla Sagna, La Fracture

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Les Magnétiques, dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

BEST SET DESIGN

Riton Dupire-Clémént, Lost Illusions

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Pierre-Jean Laroque, Lost Illusions

BEST SHORT FILM

Les Mauvais Garçons, dir: Elie Girard

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Guillaume Pondard, Annette

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Benjamin Voisin, Lost Illusions

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening