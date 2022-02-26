    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      César Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Lost Illusions, Annette & Cate Blanchett Take Home Big Honours

      By
      |

      The French 2022 Cesar Awards took place Friday (February 26, 2022). The 47th Cesar Awards ceremony held at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris was hosted by French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson.

      cate Blanchett,

      Some of the biggest winners of the night included Xavier Giannoli's sprawling period piece Lost Illusions, which took home the Best Film trophy. Lost Illusions was the front-runner this year with 15 nominations. It picked up 7 awards, including the best male newcomer nod for star Benjamin Voisin, best-adapted screenplay, a best-supporting actor award for Vincent Lacoste, best cinematography for Christophe Beaucarne, best costume design for Pierre-Jean Laroque, as well as best set design for Riton Dupire-Clement.

      Meanwhile, the Cesar for best first film went to Vincent Mael Cardona's debut Magnetic Beats. Anamaria Vartolomei took home the trophy for best female newcomer in Happening, followed by Cate Blanchett receiving this year's honorary Cesar Award for lifetime achievement. She accepted the prize from French acting legend Isabelle Huppert.

      Here is the complete winners list of 2022 Cesar Awards,

      BEST FILM
      Lost Illusions

      BEST DIRECTOR
      Leos Carax, Annette

      BEST ACTRESS
      Valérie Lemercier, Aline

      Mark Ruffalo, John Cena, Cardi B, Stephen King & Other Hollywood Stars Respond To Russia-Ukraine CrisisMark Ruffalo, John Cena, Cardi B, Stephen King & Other Hollywood Stars Respond To Russia-Ukraine Crisis

      BEST ACTOR
      Benoit Magimel, De Son Vivant

      BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
      Le Sommet Des Dieux, dir: Patrick Imbert

      BEST ANIMATED SHORT
      Folie Douce, Folie Dure, dir: Marine Laclotte

      BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
      Ron Male, Russell Mael - Annette

      BEST SOUND
      Erwan Kerzanet, Katia Boutin, Maxence Dussère, Paul Heymans, Thomas Gauder - Annette 

      BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
      Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi - Lost Illusions

      BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
      Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro - Onoda, 10,000 Nuits Dans La Jungle

      BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
      Christophe Beaucarne, Lost Illusions

      BEST EDITING
      Nelly Quettier, Annette

      BEST FOREIGN FILM
      The Father, dir: Florian Zeller

      BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
      La Panthère Des Neiges, dirs: Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

      BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
      Maalbeek, dir: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

      BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
      Vincent Lacoste, Lost Illusions

      BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
      Aissatou Dialla Sagna, La Fracture

      BEST DEBUT FEATURE
      Les Magnétiques, dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

      BEST SET DESIGN
      Riton Dupire-Clémént, Lost Illusions

      BEST COSTUME DESIGN
      Pierre-Jean Laroque, Lost Illusions

      Kim Kardashian Asks Court To Move Forward On Divorce With YeKim Kardashian Asks Court To Move Forward On Divorce With Ye

      BEST SHORT FILM
      Les Mauvais Garçons, dir: Elie Girard

      BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
      Guillaume Pondard, Annette

      BEST MALE NEWCOMER
      Benjamin Voisin, Lost Illusions

      BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
      Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X