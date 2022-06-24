Camille Vasquez Reveals Boyfriend's Reaction To Her Dating Rumours With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has turned into a public figure due to the highly televised case. During the trial, fans began to wonder if the actor had found love again in his lawyer. However, Camille cleared the air by saying that she already has a boyfriend and dating her client is unprofessional. Now, she has opened up about her BF's reaction to the rumours.

Camille is reportedly dating an England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen. She revealed that he has been supportive of her and paid no heed to the rumours of her dating Johnny Depp.

She told Access Hollywood, "He's wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I've worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He's just wonderful and supportive."

Earlier, Vasquez had expressed disappointment in the dating rumours and called them 'sexist' in nature. She told People magazine that such rumours come with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny--who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now--that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," she added.

Talking to Access Hollywood, she also opened up about continuing to work with Depp. She said that they will continue to work for Johnny and hinted that the actor is preparing to file another lawsuit in an unknown matter. She said, "We have another potential trial coming up in July."

Apart from Camille Vasquez, Johnny was represented by Ben Chew at the trial, the verdict of which was in his favour as the jury granted him $10.34 Million, to be paid by Amber Heard. After the successful trial, Camille was also promoted to a partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick.