Baz Luhrmann's Film Elvis, Starring Austin Butler And Tom Hanks, To Have World Premiere At Cannes 2022

Filmmaker
Baz
Luhrmann's
much-awaited
movie
Elvis
will
have
its
world
premiere
at
the
75th
edition
of
the
Cannes
Film
Festival.
The
film
features
actor
Austin
Butler
as
Elvis
Presley,
the
King
of
Rock
and
Roll,
and
Hollywood
veteran
Tom
Hanks
as
the
music
icon's
manager
Colonel
Tom
Parker.
In
a
press
release,
the
festival
organisers
said
Luhrmann
will
attend
the
premiere
along
with
Butler,
Hanks
and
Olivia
DeJonge,
who
stars
in
the
movie
as
Priscilla
Presley.
The
film
explores
the
life
and
music
of
Elvis
Presley,
seen
through
the
prism
of
his
complicated
relationship
with
his
enigmatic
manager,
Colonel
Tom
Parker.
The
story
delves
into
the
complex
dynamic
between
Presley
and
Parker
spanning
over
20
years,
from
Presley’s
rise
to
fame
to
his
unprecedented
stardom,
against
the
backdrop
of
the
evolving
cultural
landscape
and
loss
of
innocence
in
America.
Central
to
that
journey
is
one
of
the
most
significant
and
influential
people
in
Elvis’s
life,
Priscilla
Presley.
Produced
by
Bazmark
and
The
Jackal
Group,
Elvis
will
be
released
worldwide
in
June
2022.
The
film
brings
Luhrmann
back
to
Cannes
where
he
made
history
by
being
the
only
director
to
have
two
of
his
films
-
Moulin
Rouge!
(2001)
and
The
Great
Gatsby
(2013)
-
as
the
opening
feature
at
the
festival.
His
1992
title
Strictly
Ballroom
had
competed
in
the
Un
Certain
Regard
category
at
the
movie
gala's
45th
edition.
The
2022
Festival
de
Cannes
will
take
place
from
May
17
to
28.
Watch
this
space
for
more
on
the
film
festival.