Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone And Asghar Farhadi To Be Part Of Film Festival Jury

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the President of the Jury of the 75th Festival de Cannes. Together with eight jury members, the actor who won Best Actor in 2015 will present the Palme d'Or to one of the 21 films in competition on Saturday, May 28, during the closing ceremony, to be broadcast live by France Télévisions and Brut.

Isabelle Huppert was the last French star to be Jury President in 2009. In the history of the Festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th Festival, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.

The Jury

Vincent Lindon - President

Actor

France

Rebecca Hall

Actress, producer, screenwriter, director

United Kingdom / United States

Deepika Padukone

Actress

India

Noomi Rapace

Actress

Sweden

Jasmine Trinca

Actress, director

Italy

Asghar Farhadi

Director, producer, screenwriter

Iran

Ladj Ly

Director, screenwriter, actor, producer

France

Jeff Nichols

Director, screenwriter

United States

Joachim Trier

Director, screenwriter

Norway

We are also announcing that Jasmine Trinca's first feature film Marcel! will be presented in Special Screening. "It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival."

"With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow."

Vincent Lindon, Jury President

After the coronation of Titane, Palme d'Or 2021, in which he starred with Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon returns to the Croisette, no longer on but facing the screen of the Théâtre Lumière of the Palais des Festivals. He will have the task of presenting the supreme award to the successor of Julia Ducournau, the second woman director to win the Palme d'Or after Jane Campion in 1993.

The male lead in this sensational film about tattered identities and claimed monstrosity, the actor impacted bodies, hearts, and minds, totally imbued with his role as a wounded fireman, like each of his compositions, whether a business owner (Ma petite Entreprise), a Calais swimming instructor (Welcome), a bricklayer (Mademoiselle Chambon), a Prime Minister (Pater), a humanitarian (Les Chevaliers Blancs), a long-term unemployed man (La Loi du marché), a sculptor (Rodin), a star reporter (L'Apparition) or a union delegate (En guerre). A physical actor, worthy heir to Jean Gabin, Lino Ventura, and Patrick Dewaere, he shares with his elders a magnetic and rough presence, where a rare and always vivid sensitivity emerges. Instinctive and passionate, Vincent Lindon is a powerhouse of tension and emotion. Freed from the shackles of modernity, committed and sometimes rebellious, Vincent Lindon knows no boundaries with his struggling characters and his universal stories. His search for authenticity naturally leads him to take on the political and social ills of our time -injustice, xenophobia, impoverishment- in order to better understand them; and to reflect, by underlining without judgment, the contradictions of a defeated humanity that strives to remain dignified; and by knowing how to sway its own certainties.

A longtime faithful friend of the Festival de Cannes, with 9 feature films presented in Cannes since 1987, culminating in the Best Actor award received from the Coen brothers in 2015 for La Loi du marché, he is also loyal to his directors in his filmography of more than 70 films: Claire Denis and Claude Lelouch on three occasions, Benoît Jacquot, Pierre Jolivet and of course Stéphane Brizé, who directed him in five films.

Titane has allowed Vincent Lindon to collect numerous nominations and recognitions in the United States, including the Los Angeles Critics' Best Actor Award. Since the 2021 Festival de Cannes, he has presented films in the three other major film festivals in Europe: Venice (Un autre monde by Stéphane Brizé), San Sebastian (Enquête sur un scandale d'État by Thierry de Peretti) and Berlin (Avec amour et acharnement by Claire Denis).

The members of the Jury

Rebecca Hall

Actress, director, screenwriter, producer

United Kingdom / United States

Rebecca Hall is an acclaimed British-American actress, director, writer, and producer. Hall's directorial debut, Passing, which she also wrote and produced, premiered at the 2021 Sundance Festival. With over thirty films to her credit, Hall's notable work includes Antonio Campos' Christine; Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona; Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon; Christopher Nolan's The Prestige; and Tom Vaughan's Starter For 10; her feature film debut. Additional film credits include Angela Robinson's Professor Marston & The Wonder Women; Joel Edgerton's The Gift; Patrice Leconte's A Promise; Stephen Frears' Lay the Favorite; Ben Affleck's The Town; and Nicole Holofcener's Please Give. In television, Hall starred in Mark Romanek's Tales from the Loop; Susanna White's Parade's End, Julian Jarrold's Red Riding: 1974; and Peter Hall's The Camomile Lawn. On stage, Hall's credits include Mrs. Warren's Profession, As You Like It, The Winter's Tale, Machinal, and Animal.

Deepika Padukone

Actress

India

Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Noomi Rapace

Actress

Sweden

Noomi Rapace's breakout role came in 2009 with her fearless portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish film adaptations of the best-selling novels Millennium (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest). Rapace has gone on to make over 20 films and television shows, working for celebrated directors such as Guy Ritchie in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), Ridley Scott in Prometheus (2012), and Brian De Palma in Passion (2013). In 2021, she starred in Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson, selected in the Un Certain Regard category. Other recent film projects include Goran Stolevski's critically acclaimed feature You Won't Be Alone. Noomi Rapace is currently working on Peter Harness' new series Constellation for Apple TV+ and will next be seen in the Studiocanal series Django opposite Matthias Schoenaerts.

Jasmine Trinca

Actress, director

Italy

Jasmine Trinca made her debut when chosen by Nanni Moretti to play Irene in The Son's Room, the Palme d'Or winner in 2001. In 2003, she returned to Cannes with the cast of Marco Tullio Giordana's The Best of Youth, which went on to win the Un Certain Regard award. Over the following years, she returned to Cannes in Competition with Nanni Moretti's The Caiman, Bertrand Bonello's House of Tolerance, Ildikó Enyedi's The Story of My Wife, in Un Certain Regard with Valeria Golino's Honey (2013) and Euphoria (2018), and Sergio Castellitto's Fortunata, which earned her the Jury Award for Best Performance in 2017. Her numerous awards include the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival in 2009, two David di Donatello Awards, and five Nastri d'Argento. In 2020, she directed the short film BMM - Being My Mom, followed in 2022 by her feature film debut, Marcel! presented in Special Screening.

Asghar Farhadi

Director, producer, screenwriter

Iran

Asghar Farhadi was born in Iran. He made his directorial debut with Dance in the Dust (2003) and Beautiful City (2004). About Elly (2009) won the Silver Bear for Best Director in Berlin. His film A Separation (2011) became a sensation. It got critical acclaim inside and outside of Iran; it was awarded many prizes, among them the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, making him the first Iranian filmmaker ever to win an Oscar. Farhadi's sixth movie, The Past, selected in competition at the Festival de Cannes, brought the Best Actress Prize for Bérénice Bejo (2013). Back in Iran, Farhadi made The Salesman, awarded Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Shahab Hosseini in Cannes (2016). The film also brought the second Oscar for Iran in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Farhadi's last film, A Hero, in Competition at the Festival de Cannes last year, was awarded Grand Prix.

Ladj Ly

Director, screenwriter, actor, producer

France

Director, screenwriter, actor, and producer Ladj Ly marked cinema with his short film Les Misérables and his documentary À voix haute: La Force de la parole that earned him numerous festival selections, and César award nominations for Best Short Film and Best Documentary in 2018. The following year, he adapted his short film Les Misérables into a feature film, which was selected in Competition at the 2019 Festival de Cannes and won the Jury Prize. A real box-office success, it won the César Award for Best Film, as well as César du Public in 2020. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Ladj Ly is currently working on the script of his second feature and will be back as a screenwriter for Athena, Romain Gavras' next film for which he also acts as co-producer and as co-writer and co-producer for Kim Chapiron's Le Jeune Imam. Ly is also the founder of the film school Kourtrajmé (Montfermeil, Marseille, Dakar, Madrid).

Jeff Nichols

Director, screenwriter

United States

American film director and writer, Jeff Nichols, started his career with Shotgun Stories, a southern revenge drama that premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2007. His second feature, Take Shelter, was a psychological thriller that premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and won the grand prize at the International Critics' Week. Nichols got back to work quickly by writing and directing Mud, starring Matthew McConaughey, which was selected in Competition at the Festival de Cannes in 2012. In 2016, he presented Midnight Special at the Berlin International Film Festival. The same year, he directed the biographical romantic drama Loving, also presented in Competition in Cannes in 2016. The film earned Joel Edgerton a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor and Ruth Negga a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Joachim Trier

Director, screenwriter

Norway

Norwegian director and screenwriter Joachim Trier had gained international praise and numerous awards, ever since his first feature films. Reprise (2006), Oslo, August 31st (2011) which premiered at the Festival de Cannes in Un Certain Regard, Louder Than Bombs (2015), selected in Competition, Thelma (2017), and The Worst Person in the World (2021), all co-written with Eskil Vogt, have been invited to and won awards at film festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, Karlovy Vary, Gothenburg, Milan, and Istanbul. His latest feature, The Worst Person in The World, premiered in Competition at the 2021 Festival de Cannes, where lead actress Renate Reinsve brought home the Award for Best Actress. The film was later nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature), as well as BAFTA for Best Actress and Best International Feature.