Cannes 2022 Opening Film Renamed To Couplez! By French Filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius

Published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
The
Festival
de
Cannes
supports
the
decision
of
French
filmmaker
Michel
Hazanavicius
and
his
partners
to
change
the
French
title
of
his
film,
which
will
open
the
75th
festival.
Originally,
the
film
was
called
Z
(comme
Z)
(Z,
like
Z),
as
a
tribute
to
the
genre
film,
it
echoes.
Since
the
letter
Z
has
taken
on
a
warlike
meaning
with
the
war
of
aggression
waged
against
Ukraine
by
the
Russian
government,
there
can
be
no
such
confusion
or
ambiguity.
The
film
has
therefore
been
renamed
Coupez!
(Cut!)
in
French.
The
international
title
remains
Final
Cut.
With
this
choice,
the
film's
director,
producers,
and
distributor,
the
Festival
de
Cannes,
and
by
extension,
all
the
French
cinema,
mark
their
solidarity
with
the
Ukrainian
people
who
are
suffering
and
reaffirm
with
force
their
opposition
to
the
invasion
of
Ukraine
by
the
Russian
army.
