Cannes 2022: Top Gun Maverick Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation; Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme d’Or

Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick team touched down on the Palais for The Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The makers surprised people with a high-octane premiere that included eight fighter jets zooming above the event, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colours of the French flag. However, it ended with an even more surprising note as Tom Cruise was lauded with a surprise Palme d'Or.

Tom Cruise Arrives In A Helicopter For Top Gun: Maverick Movie Premiere

According to Deadline, before receiving the Palme, which the actor wasn't expecting the makers had also organised a tribute for the three-time Oscar nominee. French fighter jets were seen taking the sky streaming blue, white and red smoke. The squadron did a second pass before the Top Gun: Maverick star took the stage at the Palais.

Cruise spoke to the crowd and said, "An incredible evening and an incredible time. Just to see everyone's faces. It's been 36 years since Top Gun and we had to hold this for two years because of the pandemic. Thank you Paramount people, this was a dream to be here with you," said the blockbuster actor, "I'm going to take this all in and I'm never going to forget this evening."

"Thank you for being here. We're here for you. I make these movies for all of you. I'm of you in ever meeting, in every moment," he continued, "Especially in Cannes, you love movies."

Top Gun Maverick Early Reactions: Critics Praise Tom Cruise's Film As Best Release Of The Decade

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick also received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd after the screening.

Notably, Top Gun: Maverick has been receiving rave reviews from critics and early watchers since its world premiere earlier this month. The premiere attended by the cast took place in San Diego atop the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway.

The film is set to bring the hotshot pilot Maverick back to the Navy's elite TOPGUN fighter weapons school. This time he will be the one training the latest batch of young aviators. Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

Notably, Val Kilmer will be seen reprising his role from the first film. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022.