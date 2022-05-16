Cannes Film Festival 2022 Schedule: Dates, Line-up, Indian Celebrities List, Red Carpet Live Stream & More
The Cannes Film Festival 2022 also known as Festival International du Cannes is all set to take place this week beginning on May 17, 2022. Set to take place in the city of Cannes on the French Riveiera, the film festival will be attended by many celebrities across the world including Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Hina Khan, and others.
Hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, the film festival will give a glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming releases in 2023. Along with the Grand Prix, Prix du Jury etc., at the end of the week, the jury will also honour a new release with the Palme d'Or. Some of the best films to win the awards include Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and many more.
This year, one of the biggest mentions includes the inauguration of the Cannes film market which will be celebrating Indian Cinema, as they have chosen India as the first country of honour.
As part of the celebration, 5 Indian movies will also be screened as part of the "Goes to Cannes section", including Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar and Ek Jagah Apni (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective.
In total, 49 movies are set to be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut, which will open the festival on May 17 Out of Competition. The zombie comedy stars Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris.
Here is the complete list of Cannes 2022 Official Selection,
COMPETITION
Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi
Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg
Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis
Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin
Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray
Close, dir: Lukas Dhont
Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu
Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund
Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt
Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook
Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone
Tchaikovski's Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh
Leila's Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee
Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski
UN
CERTAIN
REGARD
Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper
Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc
All The People I'll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou
Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie
Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer
Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi
The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska
The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright
Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq
Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron
Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason
CANNES
PREMIERE
Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb
Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio
Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras
Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas
OUT
OF
COMPETITION
Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski
Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann
Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller
Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos
MIDNIGHT
SCREENINGS
Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae
Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen
Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux
SPECIAL
SCREENINGS
All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen
The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen
Apart from Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara, many international stars will also be gracing the event all week. In the past, actors from Tom Cruise, Gweynth Paltrow to artists like Selena Gomez are known to make their presence felt.
Fans can live stream the first day Red Carpet, and special event red carpet at the official YouTube Channel of the film festival as well as on their social media profiles.