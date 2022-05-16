Cannes Film Festival 2022 Schedule: Dates, Line-up, Indian Celebrities List, Red Carpet Live Stream & More

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 also known as Festival International du Cannes is all set to take place this week beginning on May 17, 2022. Set to take place in the city of Cannes on the French Riveiera, the film festival will be attended by many celebrities across the world including Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Hina Khan, and others.

Hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, the film festival will give a glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming releases in 2023. Along with the Grand Prix, Prix du Jury etc., at the end of the week, the jury will also honour a new release with the Palme d'Or. Some of the best films to win the awards include Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and many more.

This year, one of the biggest mentions includes the inauguration of the Cannes film market which will be celebrating Indian Cinema, as they have chosen India as the first country of honour.

As part of the celebration, 5 Indian movies will also be screened as part of the "Goes to Cannes section", including Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar and Ek Jagah Apni (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective.

In total, 49 movies are set to be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut, which will open the festival on May 17 Out of Competition. The zombie comedy stars Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris.

Here is the complete list of Cannes 2022 Official Selection,

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray

Close, dir: Lukas Dhont

Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook

Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone

Tchaikovski's Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov

Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh

Leila's Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee

Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper

Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc

All The People I'll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie

Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi

The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright

Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq

Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron

Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason

CANNES PREMIERE

Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas

OUT OF COMPETITION

Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann

Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller

Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen

Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen

The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen

Apart from Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara, many international stars will also be gracing the event all week. In the past, actors from Tom Cruise, Gweynth Paltrow to artists like Selena Gomez are known to make their presence felt.

Fans can live stream the first day Red Carpet, and special event red carpet at the official YouTube Channel of the film festival as well as on their social media profiles.