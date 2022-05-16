Cannes Film Festival 2022 Schedule: Dates, Line-up, Indian Celebrities List, Red Carpet Live Stream & More

    For Quick Alerts
      The Cannes Film Festival 2022 also known as Festival International du Cannes is all set to take place this week beginning on May 17, 2022. Set to take place in the city of Cannes on the French Riveiera, the film festival will be attended by many celebrities across the world including Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Hina Khan, and others.

      cannes 2022

      Hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, the film festival will give a glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming releases in 2023. Along with the Grand Prix, Prix du Jury etc., at the end of the week, the jury will also honour a new release with the Palme d'Or. Some of the best films to win the awards include Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and many more.

      This year, one of the biggest mentions includes the inauguration of the Cannes film market which will be celebrating Indian Cinema, as they have chosen India as the first country of honour.

      As part of the celebration, 5 Indian movies will also be screened as part of the "Goes to Cannes section", including Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar and Ek Jagah Apni (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective.

      Deepika Padukone To Aishwarya Rai: Bollywood Leading Ladies Slaying At Cannes Red Carpet Photos

      In total, 49 movies are set to be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut, which will open the festival on May 17 Out of Competition. The zombie comedy stars Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris.

      Here is the complete list of Cannes 2022 Official Selection,

      COMPETITION
      Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
      Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi
      Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg
      Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis
      Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin
      Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
      Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray
      Close, dir: Lukas Dhont
      Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
      RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu
      Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund
      Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt
      Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook
      Nostalgia, dir: Mario Martone
      Tchaikovski's Wife, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
      Boy From Heaven, dir: Tarik Saleh
      Leila's Brothers, dir: Saeed Roustaee
      Eo, dir: Jerzy Skolimowski

      UN CERTAIN REGARD
      Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
      Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper
      Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc
      All The People I'll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou
      Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli
      Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza
      Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie
      Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
      Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer
      Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi
      The Silent Twins, dir: Agnieszka Smocynska
      The Stranger, dir: Thomas M Wright
      Joyland, dir: Saim Sadiq
      Rodeo, dir: Lola Quivoron
      Godland, dir: Hlynur Palmason

      cannes film festival 2022

      CANNES PREMIERE
      Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb
      Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio
      Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras
      Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas

      OUT OF COMPETITION
      Z (Comme Z), dir: Michel Hazanavicius
      Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski
      Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann
      Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez
      Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller
      Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos

      MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
      Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae
      Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen
      Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux

      SPECIAL SCREENINGS
      All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen
      The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
      Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen

      Apart from Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara, many international stars will also be gracing the event all week. In the past, actors from Tom Cruise, Gweynth Paltrow to artists like Selena Gomez are known to make their presence felt.

      Fans can live stream the first day Red Carpet, and special event red carpet at the official YouTube Channel of the film festival as well as on their social media profiles.

      Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 14:02 [IST]
