Cara Delevingne's Behaviour With Megan Thee Stallion Shocks Netizens, See Posts

Cara Delevingne is garnering attention on social media with her antics at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The supermodel left everyone baffled by stalking rapper Megan Thee Stallion throughout the event, which even overshadowed the actual event. To the much horror of the netizens, Cara Delevingne was seen stalking Megan Thee Stallion throughout the event.

The model's erratic behaviour began on the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards 2022, where she was spotted around the rapper watching her posing for pictures. Cara Delevingne was seen shouting and sticking her tongue out after which she ran into the red carpet and caught the train of Megan Thee Stallion's outfit.

In the pictures and videos going viral on social media, Cara Delevingne was seen tossing the train of Megan's dress for the cameras. Even though Megan Thee Stallion smiled politely, the netizens point out that the rapper was visibly annoyed with the model for spoiling her red carpet moment.

Things got more bizarre after Cara Delevingne decided to sit next to Megan Thee Stallion, behind Doja Cat. In a video that has been circulated online, Megan and Doja were seen having a conversation while Cara interrupted them and got in the middle. The model was seen telling Doja that she loves her.

Check out the videos here:

Later when Megan Thee Stallion won the award for Rap Female Artist, Cara Delevingne expressed her excitement with a more bizarre act. The model leaned onto the rapper and stuck her tongue out while pulling a face. She was once again seen holding Megan's train when she left for the stage to accept the award. After Cara's videos from the Billboard Music Awards went viral, the netizens have digged out a few old videos of the model in which she is seen behaving in a similar way.