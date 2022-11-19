Chris Hemsworth Announces Break From Acting After Alzheimer's Discovery To Spend Time With Family; Fans React

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of the God of Thunder 'Thor' in Marvel's superhero film franchise, has announced a break in his career due to his health condition. Hemsworth revealed that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's on a recent episode of a TV show.

Chris Hemsworth is one of the many Hollywood bigwigs who has mesmerised audiences with his acting prowess and good looks. The actor has fans worldwide because of his movies like Rush, In The Heart Of The Sea, Extraction, and his latest, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor was recently part of a TV show episode called Limitless, where he said, "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant. It's not like I've been handed my resignation."

According to medical research, the APOE4 gene is responsible for Alzheimer's in an individual. Hemsworth has received this gene from his father as well as his mother, which makes two copies in his DNA, and this combination increases the risk of the occurrence of Alzheimer's in an individual.

Further, he continued, saying, "It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

He also revealed that he was not surprised to hear the news as his grandfather is an Alzheimer's patient. Adding that this new development in his life has forced him to accept the reality of his morality, he said, "Most of us like to avoid speaking about death. Then all of a sudden, to be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, and the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

Hemsworth is currently exploring the potential of human bodies in a six episode series titled Limitless that airs on the National Geographic channel and is streaming on Disney+. The show is about the science of longevity. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth next has Sam Hargrave's action thriller sequel, Extraction 2. The film is scheduled to hit theatres next year. Chris also has George Miller's action adventure, Furiosa.

