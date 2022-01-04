Chris Hemsworth On Filming Extraction In India: Thousands Cheered For Us After Every Take

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he had an incredible time filming action thriller Extraction in the country and recalled how thousands would turn up to cheer for the crew of the Netflix film. Hemsworth shot the Sam Hargrave directorial in India from 2018 end to 2019. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following in the country, said he was charmed by the warm reception.

The Thor star was in conversation with actor Sonakshi Sinha, who uploaded the video on her Instagram page. "I love India. We had an incredible time (filming 'Extraction'). I love the people and I love the food. It’s a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there. We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was an extremely unique and special experience, which I hold very close to my heart and always will," the 38-year-old actor said.

To which Sinha replied, "India loves you Chris". The duo were in conversation for the wellness brand Swisse. The actors spoke about navigating through COVID, focusing on their health and shared tips with their fans for their overall well-being. Hemsworth, who was speaking from Prague, where is shooting for the sequel of Extraction, said he spent most of the pandemic in his home country Australia, staying healthy, following a "nutritional plan" and keeping safe. The father of three said the pandemic, which brought the world to a halt, also gave him the time to spend time with his family.

In 2021, the actor said he picked up scuba diving as a hobby. "I have been really busy the last ten or 12 years, I worked consistently without much of a break. As tricky and challenging it was to be home for 18 months straight, I was also thankful to be with my kids, family and just be settled in one place. Even when I am working, that's what I am chasing- to find stillness and calm amid the chaotic work environment," the actor said.

Sinha, 34, said India was badly hit by the second wave of COVID last year in March, with loss of lives and finances, but the country "bounced back" as people found "hope in togetherness". "I am truly happy to be back on set, to be filming. It was a difficult time for everyone but we were strong through it and are bouncing back," Sinha said.

In Extraction, Hemsworth played a black market mercenary, who embarks on a deadly mission when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film was based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and also starred Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.