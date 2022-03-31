Chris Rock Is Still Processing What Happened, Gets Standing Ovation At His First Show Since Oscars 2022

Days after Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, the comedian has finally opened up about the incident. During his first show for the Ego Death World Tour on Wednesday (March 30), he revealed that he is still processing what happened.

Notably, the ticket prices for his six shows skyrocketed after the Oscar confrontation. This marked Rock's first public appearance since the Oscars 2022. While talking to the Bostan (You mean Boston?) audience, Chris said he wasn't going to talk about the incident, "If you came to hear that, I'm not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend."

A clip shared on Twitter revealed, Chris who wore all white for his performance, walked on to the stage while fans applauded him. The applause carried on for minutes with fans yelling "I love you, Chris!", the comedian in the video appeared to be getting emotional.

Chris Rock breaks his silence in the most Chris Rock way pic.twitter.com/cQaYXtKjfx — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 31, 2022

Variety reported that Chris began his set with, "How was your weekend? I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny." Report added that an audience member at his show yelled "F**k Will Smith!", but, Chris maintained his silence and simply added, "I'm going to tell some jokes. It's nice to just be out."

Mid-set, the comedian again briefly addressed the slap, and said he was "still kind of processing what happened. Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good." Notably, Chris also received a standing ovation at the tour stop.

For the unversed, LAPD revealed that Chris has not filed a legal complaint against Will Smith, however, the Academy is currently reviewing the incident and has assured its members that disciplinary action will be taken against Will, who was also the Best Leading Actor Award winner at Oscars 2022.