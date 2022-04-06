Chris Rock's Brother Kenny Reveals Comedian Didn't Know About Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia

Chris Rock's younger brother Kenny Rock has opened up about the Oscars 2022 slapgate. Defending his brother Chris, Kenny said that if the comedian had known about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, he would not have made a joke about her hair at the Oscars.

Kenny told Los Angeles Times that the comedian wasn't aware of Jada's alopecia. Kenny said, "The joke was funny. It wasn't hilariously funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia ... he wouldn't make a joke about that. But he didn't know."

Back in 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her alopecia diagnosis which leads to hair loss. She has been open about her struggle with the condition through social media posts, and often keeps her fans updated on her progress.

Kenny also opened up about seeing his sibling being hit on live television and said, "It eats at me watching it over and over again because you've seen a loved one being attacked and there's nothing you can do about it."

He added that it is stressful coming across the videos everywhere. "My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show," he concluded.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards, Chris made a joke about Jada's look for the awards night. Referring to her baldness, Chris said that she looked like GI Jane and would be perfect for GI Jane 2. The joke angered Will, as he walked up to the stage and slapped Chris during the live event.

Will then took his seat and yelled at Chris, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***** mouth." Celebrities in the audience were shocked to see the incident unfold. Many stars including co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, who revealed that they were traumatised by the event.