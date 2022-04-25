Chris Rock's Mom Slams Will Smith Over Oscars Slap: When You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me

Comedian Chris Rock's mother Rose Rock, an author and motivational speaker, has reacted to Will Smith's infamous slap during Oscars 2022. Reacting to the incident she told WIS-TV in South Carolina that by hitting Chris, Will also hurt her.

Rose recalled watching the show at home and said she initially thought the incident was staged until Smith began to say "keep my wife's name out your f****ing mouth. When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me."

She added, "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened." Rose revealed that she was not convinced by Smith's apology on Instagram and said that the actor should have reached out. "I feel really bad that he never apologised. I mean his people wrote up a piece saying I apologise to Chris Rock, but you see something like that is personal, you reach out."

While Chris Rock did not speak about the incident during his interviews and stage acts, his brother Comedian Tony Rock has been vocal about the incident. During a show, Tony told the audience, "If you walk you're a** up here, you ain't nominated for s**t but these mother**ing hands!" Tony continued referencing the infamous Oscars incident, saying, "I didn't want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my mother*****r brother because your b***h gave you a side-eye?"

Meanwhile, Will Smith recently visited India, marking his first public appearance post the controversy. He was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23, 2022). The actor's reason for the visit has been unclear and his recent projects on the radar have been dropped by studios like Netflix, Sony, Disney and more.