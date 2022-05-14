Chris Rock Sides With Johnny Depp In Comedy Tour Roast, Says Believe All Women Except Amber Heard

Chris Rock, who is currently busy with his Ego Death World Tour performing across the UK, recently shared his opinion on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. The comedian during his set at the Royal Albert Hall said, "Believe all women except Amber Heard."

He began the set with an Oscars anecdote and said, "I'm okay in case anyone was wondering," and added, "I got my hearing back and I am trying to make a decent show." He also talked about various contemporary and controversial topics, including the popular defamation case. Joking about the case and the court trial, he also took a couple of shots at Amber Heard.

Talking about Depp's claim that Amber took a dump on his bed after they had a fight, Chris said, "Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard. What is she on? She s**t in his bed! She is fine but she is not sh**ting fine."

Earlier this month, during his testimony in court, Depp claimed that Heard "tried to blame" the state of the bed on his teacup Yorkies. He revealed to the jury that Amber Heard had defecated in the couple's bed following an altercation. However, later Heard testified that the faeces was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against Amber Heard suing her for USD 50 million. Depp in the lawsuit has claimed that Heard's December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she detailed her experiences with domestic violence, ruined his cinematic career. Depp in his testimony also claimed that Heard was the true abuser in their relationship. The trial started in April and is slated to end on May 27.

Coming back to Chris Rock, a report in LadBible also revealed that Chris also mentioned the attack that happened on Dave Chapelle while he was performing his set for Netflix. Chris, who was present at the event, had ran up the stage to help his fellow comedian. He also jokingly asked Dave, "Was that Will Smith?"

The jokes reportedly landed well and everyone had a good time during the show despite the controversial topics about cancel culture.