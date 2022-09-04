    For Quick Alerts
      Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, RuPaul, Barack Obama Win

      Creative Arts Emmys 2022, which honours the finest artistic and technical achievements in different television program genres, and works in animation, reality, and documentary categories, are officially announced. Barack Obama won the Best Narrator award for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded for voicing Disney+ Hotstar's What If..? RuPaul emerged as the most-winning black artist of Creative Arts Emmys, once again.

      Check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners list here...

      Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
      (Six pre-announced juried award winners)

      Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist, Arcane, "The Boy Savior"
      Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, "Happy Progress Day!"
      Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"
      Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, "Boyd In 3D"
      Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House
      Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots

      Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
      We're Here, "Evansville, Indiana"

      Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
      Annie Live!

      Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
      Legendary, "Whorror House"
      We're Here, "Kona, Hawaii"

      Outstanding Motion Design
      Home Before Dark

      Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
      Chadwick Boseman, What If...?, "What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"

      Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
      Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

      Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
      100 Foot Wave, "Chapter IV - Dancing With God"

      Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
      Life Below Zero, "Fire In The Sky"

      Outstanding Commercial
      Sandy Hook Promise, "Teenage Dream"

      Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
      Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"

      Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
      A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"

      Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
      The Voice, "Live Finale"

      Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
      Adele: One Night Only

      Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
      Lucy and Desi

      Outstanding Music Direction
      The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

      Outstanding Narrator
      Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, "A World Of Wonder"

      Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
      A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"

      Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
      Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"

      Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
      RuPaul's Drag Race, "Catwalk"

      Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
      Love On The Spectrum U.S.

      Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
      Adele: One Night Only

      Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
      The Beatles: Get Back

      Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
      The Beatles: Get Back

      Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
      The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

      Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
      Love, Death + Robots, "Jibaro"

      Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
      Carpool Karaoke: The Series

      Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
      Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

      Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
      The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

      Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
      Adele: One Night Only

      Outstanding Structured Reality Program
      Queer Eye

      Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
      Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

      Outstanding Animated Program
      Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"

      Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
      Love On The Spectrum U.S.

      Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
      Adele: One Night Only

      Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
      George Carlin's American Dream

      Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
      When Claude Got Shot

      Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
      RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

      Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
      Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

      Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
      The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

      Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
      Love on the Spectrum U.S., "Episode 1"

      Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
      The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

      Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Union Busting"

      Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
      Adele: One Night Only

      Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
      The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

      Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
      Lucy And Desi.

      Congratulations to all winners of Creative Arts Emmys 2022...

