Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, RuPaul, Barack Obama Win

Creative Arts Emmys 2022, which honours the finest artistic and technical achievements in different television program genres, and works in animation, reality, and documentary categories, are officially announced. Barack Obama won the Best Narrator award for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded for voicing Disney+ Hotstar's What If..? RuPaul emerged as the most-winning black artist of Creative Arts Emmys, once again.

Check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners list here...

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

(Six pre-announced juried award winners)

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist, Arcane, "The Boy Savior"

Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, "Happy Progress Day!"

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"

Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, "Boyd In 3D"

Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House

Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

We're Here, "Evansville, Indiana"

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live!

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Legendary, "Whorror House"

We're Here, "Kona, Hawaii"

Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Chadwick Boseman, What If...?, "What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave, "Chapter IV - Dancing With God"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero, "Fire In The Sky"

Outstanding Commercial

Sandy Hook Promise, "Teenage Dream"

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice, "Live Finale"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Lucy and Desi

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, "A World Of Wonder"

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Catwalk"

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots, "Jibaro"

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin's American Dream

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S., "Episode 1"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Union Busting"

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy And Desi.

Congratulations to all winners of Creative Arts Emmys 2022...