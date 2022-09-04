Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, RuPaul, Barack Obama Win
Creative Arts Emmys 2022, which honours the finest artistic and technical achievements in different television program genres, and works in animation, reality, and documentary categories, are officially announced. Barack Obama won the Best Narrator award for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded for voicing Disney+ Hotstar's What If..? RuPaul emerged as the most-winning black artist of Creative Arts Emmys, once again.
Check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners list here...
Outstanding
Individual
Achievement
in
Animation
(Six pre-announced juried award winners)
Anne-Laure
To,
Color
Script
Artist,
Arcane,
"The
Boy
Savior"
Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, "Happy Progress Day!"
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"
Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, "Boyd In 3D"
Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House
Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots
Outstanding
Costumes
for
Variety,
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Programming
We're Here, "Evansville, Indiana"
Outstanding
Hairstyling
for
a
Variety,
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Program
Annie Live!
Outstanding
Makeup
for
a
Variety,
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Program
Legendary, "Whorror House"
We're Here, "Kona, Hawaii"
Outstanding
Motion
Design
Home Before Dark
Outstanding
Character
Voice-Over
Performance
Chadwick Boseman, What If...?, "What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"
Outstanding
Choreography
for
Variety
or
Reality
Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Outstanding
Cinematography
for
a
Nonfiction
Program
100 Foot Wave, "Chapter IV - Dancing With God"
Outstanding
Cinematography
for
a
Reality
Program
Life Below Zero, "Fire In The Sky"
Outstanding
Commercial
Sandy Hook Promise, "Teenage Dream"
Outstanding
Directing
for
a
Reality
Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"
Outstanding
Directing
for
a
Variety
Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Outstanding
Lighting
Design/Lighting
Direction
for
a
Variety
Series
The Voice, "Live Finale"
Outstanding
Lighting
Design/Lighting
Direction
for
a
Variety
Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding
Music
Composition
for
a
Documentary
Series
or
Special
(Original
Dramatic
Underscore)
Lucy and Desi
Outstanding
Music
Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding
Narrator
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, "A World Of Wonder"
Outstanding
Picture
Editing
for
Variety
Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Outstanding
Picture
Editing
for
a
Structured
Reality
or
Competition
Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"
Outstanding
Production
Design
for
a
Variety,
Reality
or
Competition
Series
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Catwalk"
Outstanding
Unstructured
Reality
Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding
Variety
Special
(Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding
Directing
for
a
Documentary/Nonfiction
Program
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding
Documentary
or
Nonfiction
Series
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding
Production
Design
for
a
Variety
Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding
Short
Form
Animated
Program
Love, Death + Robots, "Jibaro"
Outstanding
Short
Form
Comedy,
Drama
or
Variety
Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding
Short
Form
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
Outstanding
Sound
Editing
for
a
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Program
(Single
or
Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding
Sound
Mixing
for
a
Variety
Series
or
Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding
Structured
Reality
Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding
Writing
for
a
Variety
Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding
Animated
Program
Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"
Outstanding
Casting
for
a
Reality
Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding
Directing
for
a
Variety
Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding
Documentary
or
Nonfiction
Special
George Carlin's American Dream
Outstanding
Exceptional
Merit
in
Documentary
Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding
Host
for
a
Reality
or
Competition
Program
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding
Hosted
Nonfiction
Series
or
Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Outstanding
Picture
Editing
for
a
Nonfiction
Program
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding
Picture
Editing
for
an
Unstructured
Reality
Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S., "Episode 1"
Outstanding
Sound
Mixing
for
a
Nonfiction
or
Reality
Program
(Single
or
Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding
Technical
Direction,
Camerawork,
Video
Control
for
a
Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Union Busting"
Outstanding
Technical
Direction,
Camerawork,
Video
Control
for
a
Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding
Variety
Special
(Live)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding
Writing
for
a
Nonfiction
Program
Lucy And Desi.
Congratulations to all winners of Creative Arts Emmys 2022...