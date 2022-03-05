Cricket Legend Shane Warne Had A Whirlwind Romance With Elizabeth Hurley, Here Is All You Need To Know

Cricket thespian Shane Warne's untimely demise on Friday (March 4) was a grave loss for the entire sports fraternity. The Australian cricketer passed away reportedly due to a suspected heart attack. Along with his excellent game, the former Australian cricket team skipper also made news for his personal life especially when he was in a relationship with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley. Here is everything you need to know about their whirlwind romance.

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were dating for three years between 2010 and 2013. The couple had also gotten engaged in 2011 before parting aways in 2013. The two had met at a horse racing event in the year 2010 when Warne had already divorced his ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Shane Warne Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

After six months of dating, when things got serious between Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley, the latter also visited the cricketer in Australia which captured a lot of media buzz. Since then, Shane and Elizabeth had never hid their romance from the public glare wherein the latter also accompanied him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he used to play for the former team, Rajasthan Royals. It was earlier reported that Warne had not stated a clear reason for their breakup.

Elizabeth Hurley's Birthday: Her Romantic Pics With Shane Warne

However, Shane Warne had reportedly revealed to News.Com.Au that he used to become quite 'jumpy' because Elizabeth Hurley spent a lot of time with her former boyfriend and now godfather to her son, Hugh Grant. The late cricketer was quoted to reveal, "I got jumpy about the time Elizabeth still spent with Hugh Grant ... He is her best friend but they saw each other more when I wasn't around so, well, you know."

In his TV show, A Week With Warnie in the year 2020, Shane Warne confessed that despite seven years of breakup, he is still upset over his split with Hurley. According to a news report in Wales Online, Warne was quoted to be saying, "I'm quite sad it's over because I still care about her deeply and she's a wonderful person." However, Warne and Elizabeth Hurley still remained good friends after their breakup and there were also reports of the ex-couple rekindling their romance last year. Hurley is yet to comment or post anything over the tragic demise of her former beau and close friend.